Sister-wife Star Mariah Brown became Transgender

Sister Wives fans found out that Mariah Brown declared herself transgender and changed her name to Leon. Viewers have been aware of Leon and their lives since they left the family show. Now fans will be able to celebrate Leon’s news with them and their partner Audrey Criss.

Leon has been a huge support to their partner Audrey. In recent months, viewers have begun to wonder if Leon is also going through a journey with regard to his personality. Viewers watched as two TLC stars walked away from the spotlight and returned to Utah. Despite the fact that Audrey and Leon are not married yet, viewers enjoy their constant updates on social networks.

Leon shocked Sister Wives viewers when they revealed on Instagram that they are transgender. Leon shared with his followers that, although they have not yet understood everything in their lives, they know who they really are. Leon told Sister Wives viewers that they wanted everyone to know they were transgender, saying, “My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are them/them.” Leo explained that they always knew that they were not girls, and growing up in a limited society, they were ready to accept their truth.

Leon posed for their photo in shorts and a T-shirt. They seemed extremely comfortable in their own skin as they leaned against the doorway. Leon said they are very proud to be “genderqueer and trans.” Leon said that identifying as queer is one of their favorite traits in themselves. Leon will still find out who they are and will continue to share himself with his supporters. They decided to share their personal news in order to set their own boundaries. Leon has made it clear that they will not accept anyone who does not use their correct name or pronouns, and will happily stop talking to anyone who prefers to remain in the dark.

Back in June Audrey posted a photo of herself and Leon celebrating the Pride Festival in Salt Lake City. In the photo, fans noticed that Audrey and Leon had their shirts unbuttoned in support of Audrey’s recent surgery. Sister Wives fans are waiting for Leon’s mother, Mary Brown, to comment on the news and see how Cody Brown accepts his new son. At the moment, Leon is very pleased with their decision and is looking forward to the upcoming trip. With the support of family, friends and Audrey, Leon is ready to accept his true identity.