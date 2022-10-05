Sirius XM Announces Exclusive Live Broadcast of Drake from the Apollo Theater

SiriusXM is partnering with Drake to live stream his performance at the Apollo Theater in New York.

This marks Drake’s first appearance in the iconic theater as part of SiriusXM’s “Small Stage Series“. The performance on November 11 at the Apollo will gather about 1,500 people, which will make this one of the largest small events in history. Fans can get a chance to win tickets to the event by scanning a QR code on the SiriusXM website. This contest will last until October 26 and includes listening to Sound 42 on SiriusXM.

Sound 42 was launched by Drake in 2021 and is described as “a radio experience reflecting his interests in music and culture from all walks of life.” SiriusXM has partnered with some of the biggest names in music to promote its “Little Scene” series.

Halsey, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Pearl Jam, John Legend, 2 Chainz, Def Leppard, Avril Lavigne and many others performed on small stages in partnership with SiriusXM.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were the last band to appear at the Apollo Theater as part of this series. In addition, it was their first performance at the Apollo. Their performance was also part of the promotion of their new studio album Return of the Dream Canteen, which is released on October 14.

Meanwhile, Drake finally found time to host the rescheduled OVO Fest in August. “It was the only date available until the fall, and since the family is so close—knit, everyone is flying back to make it all happen for you all — SEE you ON SATURDAY,” the rapper’s official account says.

“Since the launch of the SiriusXM small stage series, we have sought to draw attention to local venues across the country by offering performances by innovative artists, and often stadium—level,” says Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer of SiriusXM. SiriusXM also partnered with American Express from July to September to encourage listeners to shop locally.