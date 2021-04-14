Siri reveals date of Apple’s next event: April 20

Siri, artificial intelligence of Apple products, revealed on Tuesday (13) that the company intends to hold an event on April 20 (Tuesday) to reveal the new models of the iPad Pro and the AirTags trackers.

When asked when Apple’s next event will be, Siri replied that it will be on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Shortly after the disclosure, the AI ​​response was changed, only referring the user to the Apple page for more details on the schedule.

According to the Bloomberg website, the launch will be pre-recorded, without the presence of the press and should be broadcast live on the Apple website and on the YouTube channel.

The event should count on the launch of the Mini-LED technology, which will bring several improvements in the display performance of the company’s devices. According to reports released in recent weeks, the screens will better support brightness and contrast ratios. The technology, which has been developed for years by Apple, is expected to equip several models of tablets and notebooks in the future. At the moment, who should win the Mini-LED is the iPad Pro 2021, with 12.9 inches. More news is expected to be launched at WWDC 2021, which will take place online in June.