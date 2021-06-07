Siri Can Now Work Without An Internet Connection

Siri will now process audio on the device by default. This means that Siri can be used without an internet connection. In the statement made by Apple, it was stated that this would increase the responsiveness of Siri.

The Cupertino-based company also points out that processing the voice on the device will make Siri more special. This should come as no surprise, as Apple prefers to implement machine learning features on the device. The company emphasizes that the data is not sent to the cloud.

Apple stated at the WWDC 2021 event that Siri’s voice processing on the device will alleviate one of the major fears about digital assistants. Stating that unwanted voice recordings frighten users, the company underlined that with iOS 15, this situation will no longer be a problem for Siri

Of course, it won’t be possible to use basic Siri functions like searching the web without an internet connection. However, simple operations such as music control, application launch, alarm setting can be done without an internet connection with Apple’s digital assistant.