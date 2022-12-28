Thanks to Mohamed Salah’s goal at Aston Villa, he equaled Sir Kenny Dalglish in the all-time Liverpool goalscoring rankings, and the legendary number 7 is “happy to pass the baton.”

As often happened, Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool on Boxing Day and laid the foundation for a vital 3-1 victory over Aston Villa, but the blow was significant for another reason.

It was Liverpool’s 172nd goal, thanks to which he equaled Dalglish, taking 7th place in the club’s goalscoring rankings, which is an incredible achievement in just 277 games in his career for the Reds.

It took Dalglish 515 games to reach the same milestone, and on Monday, the 71-year-old was in the stands with his grandson and watched as Salah moved one goal away from his record.

And in a lovely post on Twitter after the match, he talked about how “glad” he was to see the Egyptian match him and soon rise above him in the charts.

“A fantastic achievement for Mo Salah and it’s great to be in the stands and watch a goal being scored,” Dalglish wrote on social media.

A fantastic achievement for @MoSalah and great to be in the stands to watch the goal go in. The first time I’ve taken my grandson to an away game – thank you for making it a memorable one! Delighted to hand over the baton and I hope it brings even more success! YNWA https://t.co/OzIyEZ4l0c — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) December 26, 2022

“I took my grandson to an away game for the first time — thank you for making it unforgettable!

“I am glad to pass the baton and hope that it will bring even greater success! YNWA».

From one great performance to the next, Liverpool have certainly been blessed in this regard.

The last time Dalglish added the Reds to his goal list was in April 1987, during which time Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler surpassed him on the all-time list, and Salah would soon follow.

And Salah will quickly hunt for Gerrard (186 goals) and Fowler (183). He may well end the season as Liverpool’s fifth top scorer in the club’s history.