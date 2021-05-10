Sinopharm Vaccine Approved for Emergency Use By WHO

Sinopharm: Last Friday (7), the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the approval for emergency use of the vaccine against covid-19 produced by Chinese state-owned Sinopharm.

This is the first substance related to the new coronavirus developed by a non-Western country to receive support from the entity, as well as the first in China for infectious diseases to receive a green light of the type.

With the decision, Sinopharm will also join the Covax Facility consortium, an international alliance in which more than 150 countries participate, including Brazil.

According to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the immunizer may join five other antigens already authorized here, those from Pfizer, Fiocruz / AstraZeneca, Janssen, CoronaVac and Moderna.

General information

Among the characteristics of the vaccine in question, according to Anvisa, it uses the most common method of development, based on an inactivated virus, and does not require special storage and distribution care.

In addition, it has a small adhesive that changes color when exposed to heat and helps professionals to identify when it can be used safely.

Finally, in general tests, the formula was 79% effective in preventing severe symptomatic cases and hospitalizations.