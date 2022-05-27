Sinister Dead: Game Update 1.0.5 fixes a serious vulnerability

Evil Dead: The Game has been available for two weeks now. This time is enough for players to master the asymmetric multiplayer game and all its oddities. Unfortunately, this is also true for less ethically grounded Evil Dead players: The Game. Cheating, exploits and cheeses in the middle of the match have become more popular. However, the developer of Saber Interactive is responding. The latest patch for Evil Dead: The Game fixes a number of issues, including one particularly frustrating exploit.

Some Evil Dead Players: The Game has probably encountered this exploit and never realized it. There was a simple method that allowed players to cancel the animation, but at the same time allowed them to complete the action they were taking. Evil Dead Patch: The Game 1.0.5 fixes this exploit, so players don’t have to worry about their opponent having an innate advantage over them.

RELATED: Evil Dead Game Teases “Army of Darkness” DLC

In Evil Dead: The Game has also made many other quality of life changes to prevent more blatant cheating in the game. Cheats that allow players to hack quickly, generate health quickly, and even change their character’s model have been fixed. In addition, Saber Interactive says it is working on a more substantial update to protect against cheats, which should play a more active role in preventing cheating in Evil Dead: The Game, rather than waiting for Sabre to solve problems with updates.

The patch also makes small but important balance changes to Evil Dead: The Game. Players may notice that both Cheryl and Ash from the first “Sinister Dead” had their healing properties rebalanced. In addition, Amanda’s “Weapon Master: Pistol” skill has also been adjusted. Saber Interactive clearly follows trends and makes changes to the balance based on the meta-requirements of the gameplay.

For Evil Dead Players: The Game is an encouraging work by Saber Interactive. Successful games with a live service, like Evil Dead: The Game, which hopes to become such, requires constant monitoring, as the multiplayer meta changes week by week and month by month, as new content is added, and the old one loses popularity. Patch 1.0.5 is the first update of the game “The Sinister Dead: The Game”, but there will certainly be others.

Important questions remain regarding the ability of Evil Dead: The Game will maintain its player base in the coming months. Since there is no new game on Steam, it is not easy to track its popularity, but the number of viewers on Twitch has dropped significantly since its launch. The genre of asymmetric horror games is competitive. It is currently dominated by Dead by Daylight, which has big plans for the rest of 2022. This patch will not keep the Evil Dead audience: The Game, but it won’t hurt her either.

Evil Dead: The Game is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, the Switch release is in development.