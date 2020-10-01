SingularityNET Approaches Cooperation with Cardano

SingularityNET, which is building a blockchain-based marketplace for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, is discussing the transition from the Ethereum network to the Cardano network.

The artificial intelligence firm SingularityNet, the creator of Robot Sophia, plans to overcome these problems with Cardano, taking into account the speed and cost problems they face with Ethereum. The collaboration with IOHK, led by Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson, is committed to moving part of SingularityNET’s AI platform to the Cardano blockchain.

SingularityNET founder and CEO Dr. Ben Goertzel stated that the speed and cost problems experienced in the Ethereum blockchain led SingularityNET to look for alternatives for its blockchain infrastructures and that the partnership will be a developer for both parties.

Ethereum 2.0 Remains Uncertain

Referring to the speed and cost problems experienced in the Ethereum blockchain, Goertzel stated that the Ethereum 2.0 design is promising, but the timing of the launch of this new generation Ethereum remains uncertain, along with many practical details.

IOHK and SingularityNET platform teams are working on how to move most of the platform from Ethereum to Cardano, including mechanisms to transfer some of Ethereum-based ERT-20 AGI tokens to Cardano-based AGI tokens. Stating that with this transition, the Solidity programming language will be replaced by Plutus, Dr. Goertzel stated that this way, security problems in today’s internet will be prevented to a great extent.

The Future Will Be Multi-Chain

Believing that the future will be multi-chain, Dr. Goertzel is also considering the possibility of not completely moving away from Ethereum. Goertzel believes that it is necessary to work to the maximum benefit of Cardano and Ethereum parties, and said that the decisions to be made depend on the community and the market.



