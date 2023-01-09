After the success of the first season of the show “Single’s Inferno”, an equally exciting second season was waiting for us.

The show tells about a group of lonely Korean men and women trying to find love on the desert island “Inferno” in order to get a chance to escape to “Paradise” (a seaside resort) with their loved one.

In one of the episodes of “Single’s Inferno 2“, Lee Nadine is among the girls who fell in love with Kim Jin-yong.

The 28-year-old former professional UDT soldier, and now hosts YouTube, shares various content about military activities and training.

There is no denying that he is part of a popular cast, and the girls are crazy about his gorgeous looks.

As for Lee Nadine, after an unsuccessful attempt to contact Shin Dong Woo, she is a little attracted to Jin En.

At some point, she plucked up the courage to talk to him, and she had an interesting conversation about life and random things, including the movie “If Only” and how Jin Yong expressed curiosity about Lee Nadine.

The audience appreciated their chemistry, noting their visuals and their great charm together.

But while they were chatting, one of the new members, Lim Min Su, appeared and approached the duo.

Jin Young and Nadine were deep in conversation, but at that moment Lee Min Soo appeared. So, Nadine just greeted her by showing her fair play.

Not feeling that she was falling too much, Min Su sat down with them, resulting in an awkward silence. However, Nadine eventually got up, gave her blanket to Min Soo because it was cold, and left them to talk together.

Nadine quickly became a favorite of the public thanks to her simple and charming personality, great mind and exceptional physique.

When viewers saw this episode, Min Su quickly became a “public enemy” for interrupting Nadine and Jinyoung’s conversation. Besides, even though they went to “Paradise” and Min Soo knew about Nadine’s feelings, she still decided to choose him.

minsu fr just interrupted jinyoung and nadine having the best most chemistry filled conversation of the entire season like?? #SinglesInferno #SinglesInferno2 #SinglesInferno2ep7

pic.twitter.com/tlt2PHtJkP — Clover (@132slut) January 3, 2023

Moreover, when Min Su first took Jin Yong to Paradise, he made it clear that he did not see her as a romantic relationship and wanted to talk to other people. He even politely brought it up during their second stay off the island.

Since there are only two episodes left, fans hope that Nadine and Jin Young will be together!