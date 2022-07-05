Singer Macy Gray was accused of transphobia after she said that gender identity is “confusing”: surgery “does not make you a woman”

Under fire. Grammy winner Macy Gray has faced a backlash for her controversial comments about transgender people and the “confusing” spectrum of gender identity.

The 54-year-old I Try singer appeared on the Piers Morgan Uncensored program on Monday, July 4, when host Piers Morgan asked what, in her opinion, defines femininity. Gray replied that to do this, you need to be a “man with tits” and a vagina. Morgan, 57, noted that while he supports “justice and equality” for trans women, he doesn’t think they should compete with cis women in sports.

“I totally agree,” Gray interjected. — I will say this, and everyone will hate me, but — as a woman — the fact that you change your body parts does not make you a woman. I’m sorry.”

The Ohio native continued, “If you want me to call you her, I’ll call because you want to, but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you her and just because you’ve had surgery.”

When she and Morgan discussed the difference between biological sex and gender identity, Gray argued that growing up as a young woman is a “completely unique experience” that not everyone has. “The operation or the search for yourself does not change anything. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? And you can’t have that just because you want to be a woman,” she said. “It’s true. And I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you disagree with it. … There is a lot of condemnation and, you know, throwing stones at people for just saying what it is.”

After the interview aired, Twitter users were quick to condemn the “Sweet Baby” singer for her views. “The existence of trans women doesn’t make me any less of a woman, no matter how different our experiences may be,” one person wrote. “To be honest, it’s just ridiculous at its core.”

Another user tweeted: “I didn’t have Macy Gray on my bingo card as a [trans-exclusionary radical feminist], damn it??? cis women are so embarrassing, like why the fuck do you even care. am I only a woman because of my parts? is that all we’re limited to?”

Amid the backlash, Morgan defended the R&B artist. “Macy Gray, as she predicted, is already being insulted, harassed, shamed and branded “transphobic” by the usual vile, vicious mob that attacks women defending women’s rights,” the British broadcaster wrote on Monday. “I’m standing with you

@MacyGraysLife — thank you for your courage and honesty.”

Gray’s comments made headlines as Bette Midler sparked a similar debate on social media. “WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights to our bodies, our lives, and even our name!” she tweeted on Monday, apparently referring to the inclusive language used when covering the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators” and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every person on earth owes you a debt!”

Many fans noted that they were “disappointed” by the comment, comparing the 76-year-old Midler with J.K. Rowling, who has often been criticized over the past few years for her point of view on trans rights. Gray, for his part, tried to clarify his position after the interview.

“I didn’t define trans women. just women,” she tweeted. “Because I know what it means to be him. I do not know what it means to be a trans woman, and I have never said that I do. But it works both ways.”