Singer J Balvin dominates Grammys with 13 nominations

Last year in which the Latin Grammy Awards were held, musicians such as reggaeton J Balvin among others were fired, this year the leading singer the nominations

The singer J Balvin dominated this Tuesday in the Latin Grammy 2020 nominations by competing in 13 categories for his album Colors, as well as for “Oasis”, his joint production with Bad Bunny, who follows him in nominations.

Bad Bunny received, for his part, nine nominations, while his compatriot Ozuna reached eight for these awards that will be delivered on November 19 in a ceremony about which details have not yet been given.

According to a statement, among the artists who received several nominations for this edition are Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Camilo, Karol G, Kany García, Josh Gudwin, Colin Leonard, Jon Leone, Richi López, Ozuna, Alejandro “Sky” Ramírez, Resident, Julio Reyes Copello, Rosalía, Marco Masis “Tainy”, and Carlos Vives.

The nominations were chosen from more than 18 thousand entries for 53 categories; Due to the pandemic, the Latin Recording Academy, which highlights the best in music, allowed its members and record companies to send their products digitally, and prepared what was necessary to carry out review processes and virtual nominations.

Throughout the past year we have continued to hold conversations with members to improve the awards process, actively encouraging various Latin music creators to join La Academia Latina and participate.

Today we are proud to announce the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music, “said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., president and CEO of The Latin Recording Academy.

Competing for the Recording of the Year category are the songs “Tusa”, by Karol G and Nicki Minaj; “China”, by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee and Karol G with Ozuna and J Balvin; “Rojo”, by J Balvin; “Go”, by Bad Bunny; and “Tutu”, by Camilo with Pedro Capó.

The contenders for Album of the Year are YHLQMDLG, from Bad Bunny; Oasis, by J Balvin and Bad Bunny; Colors, by J Balvin; For the First Time, by Camilo; Table for Two, by Kany García; Aire (Day Version), by Jesse & Joy; Un Canto por México, Vol. 1, by Natalia Lafourcade; Pausa, by Ricky Martin; The Conquest of Space, by Fito Páez; and Cumbiana, by Carlos Vives.

And for Song of the Year competing “ADMV”, by Maluma; “Bonita”, by Juanes and Sebastián Yatra; “Elbow with Elbow”, by Jorge Drexler; “The Same Air”, by Camilo; “For Sale”, by Alejandro Sanz and Carlos Vives; “(Hash) elmundofuera (Improvisation)”, by Alejandro Sanz; “Lo que en ti Veo”, by Kany García and Nahuel Pennisi; “René”, from Resident; “Sharks”, by Ricky Martin; “Tusa”, by Karol G and Nicki Minaj; and “Tutu”, by Camilo with Pedro Capó.

The rest of the nominees can be found on the website of the Latin Recording Academy.

On the other hand, “Tusa” was the only Latin trap nominee in the song of the year category, where 11 songs are in dispute. This is a departure for Karol G, who did not receive a single nomination last 2019 in addition to being a group of reggaeton and Latin trap artists who were scorned in the main categories as album, song and album of the year.

It is worth mentioning that this year the singer of Colombian origin was recognized as the best new artist in 2018 and has four nominations, including two shared by Minaj.

Karol G’s fiancé Anuel AA had a breakthrough as a first-time nominee. This is by obtaining seven nominations, including a nomination for the best new artist.

However, the relationship between the couple formed by Karol G, and Anuel AA has starred in recent days in a series of rumors that indicated they could have separated after the fans of the duo realized that the singer left the artist’s house in Miami and went with his parents to Colombia, as they reveal he could go in search of comfort at home.



