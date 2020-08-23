Sing along with BTS with the new version of Dynamite

Be the eighth member of BTS and sing the song ‘Dynamite’ next to them, watch the video here. On August 20, 2020, the members of BTS revealed the song ‘Dynamite’, a track in English full of references from retro pop culture, with a style that identifies the K-pop band, what did you think ‘ Dynamite ‘?

The new single by the Bangtan Boys has already broken several records, it is among the most listened to songs in recent days, generating new brands for the music industry, conquered YouTube with more than 138 million views so far.

None of this would be possible without the full support of ARMY, one of the most powerful fandoms on social media and other platforms, who always show their love for Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and J-Hope.

Today through the BANGTANGTV channel on YouTube, the boys of the band shared the version ‘Sing Dynamite with me’, in the video of more than 3 minutes the artists of Big Hit Entertainment appear interpreting their new song in a fun way .

The clip is a way to better connect with your fans, as they want to infect them with your joy. The singers and rappers look very smiling at the camera with different faces and poses to entertain all the Internet users who will enjoy their talent.

With this version of ‘Dynamite’, the idols of BTS and the Columbia Records label want to invite their followers to a lip sync contest, where the best video will be the winner of a big surprise, unfortunately it only applies to American fans.

If you want to see the details of the Lip Sync Party, you can visit the official website of bts-082120.

But do not let any of this make you feel sad, you have no impediment to sing with the Bangtan Boys, all you have to do is prepare to dance and sing along with your favorite Korean pop idols.

Sing ‘Dynamite’ with the BTS guys:



