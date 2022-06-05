Sing 2 Soundtrack Guide: Every Song

Attention: this article contains spoilers for Sing 2.

The soundtrack to Sing 2 includes tracks by Prince, Billy Irish, U2 and other artists, and each song becomes a hit. “Sing 2″ is the sequel to 2016’s “Singing,” in which the main characters gathered for an audition at Mr. Moon’s Theater with a stellar cast including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson. In 2021, Sing 2 brought back the gang for another musical adventure with all the star power of the first, as well as the animated debut of rock legend Bono.

“Sing 2″ continues indefinitely after the end of Sing, when the actors perform the musical “Alice in Wonderland” in the rebuilt Buster Moon New Moon Theater. A talent seeker came to the show, but he left not happy, and Buster hatches a plan: to take the team to the fabulous Redshore City (a repeat of Las Vegas) to audition for the biggest name in show business: Mr. Jimmy Crystal. Having made his way to the audition, Buster (voiced by Matthew McConaughey from “True Detective”) arranges a concert for them, making a big promise: to get the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to perform in the show. This is followed by a hilarious disaster, similar to the plot of Sing, in which the team unites to fulfill their dreams.

As with the predecessor of Sing 2, Sing, the soundtrack of Sing 2 is a mix of hits, mostly sung by the incredible cast of Sing 2, with some songs presented in their original state, sung by the original artist. As with Sing, some of the songs in the soundtrack to Sing 2 covers are so flawless that it’s hard to tell if it’s the original artist or the cast of Sing 2. Here is each song from the Sing 2 soundtrack, who sings it and what happens in Sing 2 when the song sounds.

The soundtrack to each song of Sing 2

“Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince — Rosita sings Prince’s classic composition “Let’s Go Crazy” in the opening part of Sing 2. The main characters Johnny, Mina and Gunther join them during the production of “Alice in Wonderland”. The song is the first of many ensemble compositions in the soundtrack to Sing 2, and it features the voices of Reese Witherspoon (Rosita), Taron Egerton (Johnny), Tori Kelly (Mina) and Nick Kroll (Gunther). The Weeknd’s The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face”— Kiana Lede voices a rabbit singing The Weeknd’s hit “Can’t Feel My Face”, while Buster, Rosita, Johnny, Mina and Gunther spy on the talent seeker from the scaffolding of the theater.” Goodbye, yellow brick Road” by Elton John. Elton John’s song “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” is played after Buster Moon chases a talent scout taxi on his bike and ends up in a river. The original track performed by Elton John is featured in Sing 2. “Heads Will Roll” by The Yeah Yeah Yeahs — Rock star porcupine Ash (voiced by MCU Black Widow Scarlett Johansson) sings “Head’s Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeah when she performs during her rock show. The “Holes” of Mercury Roar. The original track “Holes” is played by Mercury Roar while the bus takes Mr. Moon and his team to Redshore City to audition for Mr. Crystal. The ensemble rehearses in the back of the bus on the way to the audition. “Bad Guy” Billy Eilish — “bad guy” Billy Eilish plays when Mina disguises herself as Crystal Entertainment’s janitor, Ricky, and sneaks the team into an audition. “…Ready for this?” Taylor Swift – Mr. Moon looks out from behind the stage curtain as two bulls dance at an audition to Taylor Swift’s song “Ready for This?” (Sing includes another Taylor Swift hit, “Shake It Off.”) This is the first song in the soundtrack of Sing 2 Audition Medley. Eminem’s “My Name Is” — three little chickens jump out of a chimney during a throw. – the second song sung in Sing 2 Audition Medley: Eminem’s hit “My Name Is”. “Abracadabra” by Steve Miller’s band — the cast of Sing 2 also sings “Abracadabra” by Steve Miller’s band for Sing 2 Audition Medley in the form of a chimpanzee. and the turtle performs a magic show. “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin. A hippo in tropical clothing sings Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” for the fourth song sung by the cast, presented in the Medley Sing 2 Audition Medley. “Hello” Adele – Adele. The hit “Hello” is sung by a horse in a ball gown (voiced by the cast of Sing 2) during the fifth song in the Sing 2 Audition Medley. “Bury a Friend” by Billie Eilish – “Bury a Friend” by Billie Eilish is the sixth song in the Sing 2 Audition Medley and is sung by the cast of Sing 2, voicing an acrobat lemur on a trapeze. “Hotline Bling” b y Drake — In the seventh song of Sing 2 Audition Medley, slug sings “Hotline Bling”, originally sung by Drake, but performed by the cast of Sing 2 for the film. “Cake by The Ocean” by DNCE — In a hypnotic interlude, “Cake by the Ocean” by DNCE is sung by the actors of Sing 2, while the flamingo team on roller skates auditions for Mr. Crystal.