It’s safe to say that the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery has generated some of the biggest entertainment news of 2022, from the Batgirl debacle on the shelves and other potential DC content failures to plans for HBO Max and Discovery+ to merge into one streaming organization in 2023, among other headlines. Creating a little less intense noise is the current plans or lack thereof for the future of TBS in relation to original programming. (Not to mention TNT’s sister network.) After the sudden cancellation of Nasim Pedrad’s comedy “Chad” on the day of its premiere, viewers probably became a little more worried about other TBS series, such as “American Dad,” whose showrunner turned to what he knows. about the future of Seth MacFarlane’s comedy.

“American Dad” is set to debut in the second half of season 19 in early September, and showrunner Matt Weitzman told Digital Spy and others what fans can expect-Halloween and Christmas specials—and what not to expect—a standalone movie in the style of Bob’s Burgers’ well—received recent feature. Since “American Dad” was previously extended to season 21, Weizman briefly talked about the future beyond the current season, and he apparently doesn’t completely rule out the possibility that the axe will suddenly fall at any moment. Saying that the writers and others have “no idea” when “American Dad” will finish its work, the showrunner said:

It can end at any moment. I’m ready for it to end today if they cut the plug.

It should be noted that Matt Weitzman, it seems, did not call the funeral when he bought the American pope a plot in the cemetery and flowers. Until TBS actually takes a step toward putting the Smith family out to pasture, there’s not necessarily any reason to start panicking and calling Ricky Spanish [whisper: Ricky Spanish] to adopt a plan to keep the series alive.

Because despite what happened to Chad and other canceled shows, such as Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and The OG, as well as the unscripted series The Big D and the Damon Wayans comedy “Kill the Orange Bear” canceled before filming, despite ALL THIS, “American Dad” is still going to to spend another two and a half seasons without interference. The fact that this is an animated series with a longer production schedule may increase its chances of surviving any potential cancellation ideas that TBS executives have, as work is probably already underway on further episodes.

However, the entire second season of Chad was completely filmed and finished, and an earlier premiere date was previously set, so the assumptions here are not very reliable. To this end, Matt Weitzman even said that one of the last episodes of the 19th season could serve as a comprehensive conclusion. According to him:

For example, the penultimate episode of the upcoming season could easily play the end of the show.

In the case of “American Dad,” I can easily see a future for HBO Max, which is thriving thanks to animated series for adults, from Harley Quinn to the recently canceled “Close Enough” (not a bad omen?) and much more. So even if his fate with TBS eventually coincides with his cancellation from Fox a few years ago, one can only hope that AD’s core following and the series’ longevity will help his chances of living elsewhere.

For those who can’t wait to see more of American Dad’s fun, check out the video preview below!

The summer premiere of the 19th season of “American Dad” will take place on Monday, September 5, at 22:00 ET. Go to our schedule of TV premieres for 2022 to find out what other new and returning shows are coming out in prime time and beyond in the coming months.