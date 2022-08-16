SimuLu from Shang-Chi has a Hilarious reaction to Jonathan Majors’ Raised Look for Creed III

We already know that Jonathan Major’s Kang will be the main force to be reckoned with in the Marvel cinematic universe. After all, there’s an upcoming Avengers movie with the character’s name. But the MCU isn’t the only place Jonathan Majors is going to kick ass. There’s a new photo of the Majors on the set of Creed III, and at least one Marvel hero is shaking in his shoes.

Simu Liu, who played Shang Chi in “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and played this role again in the future, posted a photo of Jonathan Majors in the literal sense of the word. Not only does Majors look like a walking brick wall here, he looks like an evil one, and as Liu unequivocally says on Twitter. If this is what Kang looks like, the Avengers will turn to dust.

Bro, the Avengers are just exhausted pic.twitter.com/A75osE4U1RA15 August 2022

We knew that Jonathan Majors would have to get into serious shape to play against Michael B. Jordan in Creed III, but this is the best we have, what it means, and he will certainly be an impressive opponent. Adonis Creed is not a small man, but it looks like this character will outshine him.

One thing that seems obvious is that between “Creed III” and the Marvel cinematic universe, Jonathan Majors will be a big part of the big screen for a while. By the time he graduated from the Majors and became a major star, his acting talent was already well known, and that’s why he was at these high-profile concerts in the first place.

Of course, although it will be a few years before we see Kang fight the Avengers, in the appropriately titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty, we’ll see Jonathan Majors as Kang before that. We know that Kang will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania, and he will probably appear in other places as well. Also, there’s a good chance that we’ll see various multiverse versions of the villain that will appear over the next few phases.

So it’s possible that at least one version of Kang might look like this. For example, I would like to see a version of Kang that can fight the Hulk one-on-one or just physically crush several Avengers. It would be great to see several versions of the character with different strengths and weaknesses. Perhaps when Creed III hits theaters next year, it will inspire Marvel with new ideas.