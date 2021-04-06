Simulation that will show the first structures of the universe!

A high-resolution simulation on cosmology and astrophysics revealed the first structures in the Universe. In a new study, scientists observed that in the first trillionths of a second after the Big Bang, gravity was responsible for agglomerating quantum particles, forming dense pieces, weighing between a few grams and 20 kilograms. The initiative was based on the inflation paradigm, a theoretical model that deals with cosmic origins and evolution.

“We are discovering this incredibly complex phase about the beginning of the Universe, a period that is just beginning to be properly understood,” said Richard Easther, a physics professor at the University of Auckland (New Zealand) involved in the research, in an interview with the Live Science website.

The simulations focused on the final moments of inflation, a period of rapid expansion of matter. The results showed that there was a 10 million-fold increase in the initial volume, which created shapes in an energy field immediately after the Big Bang, including large-scale phenomena known today, such as black holes.

According to the researchers, it is likely that this inflation may have occurred in a short period of time, as it must have turned into elementary particles in fractions of a second. However, due to the high density, their movements and interactions may have been able to create ripples in the fabric of space-time, called gravitational waves.

In addition, there is a suggestion that the collapse of small structures may have been a result of their own weight, which would explain primordial black holes. For some scientists, these primitive phenomena may be candidates to explain dark matter, a mysterious substance that represents 85% of the matter in the Universe.

In this context, the expectation is that new, longer and more detailed simulations will help in future experiments to reveal a variety of events still unknown.