Sims 4: High School Years – How to Go to Prom

The Sims 4: High School Years adds a lot of fun new gaming features for teenage Sims. Players can immerse themselves in the atmosphere of an American high school by joining the support team, taking part in a Career Day and attending the prom. Prom is a playable event, similar to parties and weddings, and every teenager has the opportunity to go to it. Here’s the complete guide to prom in The Sims 4: High School Years.

To launch the prom gameplay, the player’s family must have at least one teen sim, so if that’s not the case, they must either create and fully customize a teen, or raise the age of the child sim to achieve this. It should be noted that a young person, an adult or an elderly person should also be present in the family, because teenagers cannot live alone. As soon as a teenager appears in the family, the prom is automatically displayed as an event on the calendar, and players receive a notification with a more detailed explanation of the event.

How to get to the prom

Players can attend classes with their teenage sims to meet new friends, fall in love with each other, or even make enemies. Thus, although Sims can go to the ball alone, they have the opportunity to make a date. Sims can be at proms as friends or romantic hobbies. There are several ways to get to the prom:

Use the “Prom Night” interaction on another teenage sim. Click on the teenage sim and invite him. Leave a note in the locker of a teenage sim and ask him to prom.

After setting the prom date, players can view this decision by clicking on the date and selecting the “Open Sim Profile” option.

How to go to prom

The prom takes place every Saturday at 19:00. Players can use the formal clothes included in the kit to make their sims look stunning and ready for the event. Teenage Sims can also be invited to parties before the prom. Whenever it’s time for the ball, players receive a notification asking if they want to attend the dance or skip it. Prom is a target event, so they should keep an eye on the tasks in the upper left corner of the screen to get gold and have a good evening.

When Sims arrive at the prom, they can enjoy the holiday in several ways: slowly dancing with their girlfriend, showing off their outfits, voting for a member of the royal family at the prom, and eating fruit punch. There is also a photo booth where you can capture funny memories with other Sims. The graduation party ends shortly after the announcement of the fee. However, Sims are usually invited to an after-party at the carnival venue, so the party doesn’t have to end right away.

The Sims 4: High School Years is already available on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Xbox One.