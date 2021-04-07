Sims 4 Foundation LATEST 2021****

Sims 4 is one of the greatest! If you like to play the Sims games and if you have played them for quite some time then you would have noticed that the Sims 4 game change with the introduction of new games or versions. The Sims games were released for two seasons, as part of the Electronic Arts and Nintendo. However, with the introduction of new versions, the fans of the Sims were left upset, as they didn’t get to experience the changes that are there in these games. This is because the base game doesn’t change; but only adds or takes away some features of the previous version. So we would, in this article, look at the four new additions in the new Sims 4 games: New Seasons, New Masters, the New Kids, and the Career mode!

The new seasons will be available for free for all players who own the game. The new seasons will cover all the storylines, as per the rules laid down by the gaming board of the game. So, now you don’t have to play the first seasons to access the new one. It gives the players an opportunity to jump right into a fresh scenario without having to start from scratch.

For those who are not satisfied with the story that has been told so far, then there is the New Masters. This time around, the story line will be told by the arch rival of the hero, and there is also a new storyline for players to sink their teeth into. New players can choose to play as any of the seven new heroes, and this time around, they are the favorites! The combat in the game will be more intense and realistic as compared to the previous games. And finally, players who already have a taste for adventure can now enjoy playing a puzzle, cooking, and an advertising game as a hero of the story.

Sims 4 Foundation book is the most requested add-on. This book offers players tips on how to create a better virtual world, and some suggestions for the art style. Foundation gives the players an overall view of their progress, and it even allows the player to add custom objects to their surroundings to enhance the graphics. This book offers a complete guideline on how to design, develop and enhance the entire game. Players can get to design anything they want in this game, including buildings, shops and homes, and they can also use the objects they have to enhance the scenery of their creations.

Sims 4 Celebrity Gigs pack allows players to experience the life of celebrities as they make commercials, release their own music, perform, sing and do other newsworthy events. It’s like being a star for a day. With the new Celebrity Gigs system, you can cash in your fame to buy gifts for other players or buy tickets to glamorous events. Sims Medieval is also coming up. This add-on lets players step into the dark medieval ages with its exciting premise.

Sims 4 Base Game and all expansions offer something new and exciting to players. Players can choose the type of activities they want to engage in, the kind of environment they would like to live in and even the type of career path they would like to take. All these new options open up the doors for endless possibilities. And if you have been neglecting to play the base game because you were waiting for the add-ons to arrive, now is your chance to jump in and play the fun new games Sims Medieval and Sims 4 Celebrity Gigs. Play the Sims 4: Outdoor Spelunking or Sims Medieval to get in touch with your inner self, indulge in new environments and learn a lot about the fascinating world of the Sims.