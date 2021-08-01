Simpsons: Producer Of The Cartoon Would Like To See A Hit & Run Remaster

Simpsons: Anyone who follows the evolution of The Simpsons in the gaming world will certainly remember The Simpsons: Hit & Run with nostalgia. Interestingly, the animation development team also thinks that way, so much so that Matt Selman, producer of the cartoon, told the IGN website would love to see a remastered version of the game.

“I would love to see a remastered version [of The Simpsons: Hit & Run], really. However, it’s a complicated corporate journey trying to make that happen,” Selman commented during the chat.

GTA Vibe

Another detail mentioned by the director during the conversation is that the Vivendi Games production team wanted the title to be entirely race-oriented, but the team involved with the design thought it would be better to adopt a vibe similar to that of Grand Theft Auto, which had a solid fan base in the period.

“We were all playing GTA at the time, and the distributor just wanted another racing game. We knew everyone was playing any version of Grand Theft Auto, people needed to get out of their cars. It was a great creative battle over whether it was just a ‘driving around doing missions’ game or a ‘going out in a car and doing missions’ game. But I think the battle was worth fighting,” said Selman.

And you, do you agree with him both on the issue of the remaster and regarding the directions that the game took (by the way, it is worth remembering that he is not the only producer on this boat)?