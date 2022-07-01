Simon Pegg talks about the mission: Impossible James Bond Contest

Simon Pegg recently shared his thoughts on the competition between the “Mission Impossible” and “James Bond” franchises. Pegg plays Benji Dunn in a series of American spy films dedicated to Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his exploits as a member of the Impossible Missions Squad (IMF). Originally conceived as a TV show in the 1960s, the Mission Impossible saga was adapted for the big screen in 1996 alongside Brian De Palma’s original Mission Impossible, and was followed by five sequels over the better part of three decades. Two more sequels, “Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, Part 1” and “Payback for Death, Part 2”, are scheduled for release in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

James Bond has been a staple of the film industry for decades: the seductive spy made his debut in 1962 in the classic thriller Doctor Know. The franchise has continued with 25 films and six different lead actors spanning almost 70 years. Most recently, Daniel Craig completed his series of five films in the James Bond franchise with the film “No Time to Die.” Although Craig’s Bond is most likely dead, the iconic MI6 agent is set to return to the big screen in the future with a new character.

In a recent interview with Soho House, Pegg shared his thoughts on the “friendly competition” between the “Mission Impossible” and “James Bond” franchises. The actor admits that the rivalry between them is friendly, but claims that “Mission Impossible” displaces its British counterpart because of the amount of effort that Cruz puts into his stunts. Pegg stressed that Cruz performs all his fight scenes “for real.” Read what Pegg said below.

“I think both films benefit enormously from this. Since I’m biased, I think the Mission embellishes it a bit, since everything you see he does for real. He has no understudies. authenticity: the idea that this guy actually jumps off a cliff on a motorcycle and opens a parachute 100 feet off the ground?

Cruz has a penchant for realism, pushing his productions to create some of the most dangerous and authentic stunts ever shown on screen. In the “Mission Impossible” franchise, the actor climbed the tallest building in the world, clung to the side of a taking–off plane and, as is known, broke his ankle jumping from the roof of one building to another to perform the “Mission Impossible – Fallout” trick. . The James Bond films also feature intense stunts, such as a rooftop chase over the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul or hovering from a helicopter over Mexico City in “Ghost.” However, these were stunts performed by a team of stuntmen, not by the Bond actor himself, enhanced by computer graphics. Pegg’s comments regarding Cruise’s realistic stunts are certainly a strong argument that Mission Impossible is a more impressive franchise.

Although Pegg rightly argues that in the Mission Impossible films, the stunts are more realistic, if other aspects of the franchise had been included in the comparison, the actor might have come to a different conclusion. “Mission Impossible” owes much of its existence to James Bond, as the TV show was born out of a spy craze after the release of “Doctor Know”. In addition, if we compare the influence of the two franchises on pop culture in general, James Bond is considered iconic. all over the world, since his franchise for several generations has gathered a healthy legion of loyal fans. As “Mission Impossible” 7 and 8 are on their way to what could be the last films of the franchise, James Bond is currently on hiatus as the search for the next actor and the Bond era continues. Each spectator has his own personal favorite, but at the moment the friendly competition is suspended.