Simon Pegg called Prime Minister Rishi Sunak an “independent jerk” because of his new policy of compulsory study of mathematics.

The Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead actor took to Instagram yesterday (January 4) to deliver his verdict on the Prime Minister’s new educational initiative. Calling Sunak a “jerk” and a “loser,” Pegg urged his followers and the public to “get rid” of the Conservative prime minister and Conservative government at the next general election.

“So, Rishi Sunak, our unauthorized, unelected prime minister, twice removed from office, decided that it should be mandatory for children to study mathematics until the age of 18,” Pegg told his subscribers in the story upload. “What a shot!”

Asked why the Prime Minister apparently believes that mathematics is the most important subject for schoolchildren to study and contributes to the prospects of future generations of the UK, Pegg asked: expression? What about it?”

He added, “What about kids who don’t want to do math? I hated math! I quit math as soon as I could. And I never needed it, except for the skill set that I acquired at the age of 12.”

He signed his entry saying, “No Rishi Sunak wants a fucking army of unmanned robots entering data. What a stud! To hell with the Tories! Get rid of them, please. Fuck! Fuck you, Rishi Sunak, and fuck tori [SIC]!”

Yesterday, the Prime Minister announced his plans to make mathematics a compulsory subject for all schoolchildren. In a speech broadcast live by the BBC yesterday, Sunak said the UK should “rethink our approach to arithmetic.”

The Prime Minister said: “In a world where data is everywhere and statistics are at the heart of every job, releasing our children into this world without these skills means letting our children down.”

Sunak explained that he wants people to have the skills they need to “feel confident” about finances and things like mortgage deals. This is included in a new plan to make mathematics a compulsory subject in British education until the age of 18.

It is not yet known how and when these plans will be presented, as well as what it will mean for students who want to study humanities or creative specialties, including BTECs.

The BBC reported that no new qualifications are planned in the near future, and at this stage there are no plans to make A-level mandatory.