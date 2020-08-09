Simon Cowell undergoing emergency surgery

Simon Cowell was admitted urgently to a hospital this Saturday, the 8th. The “Factor X” judge, 60, suffered an accident while riding an electric bicycle in Malibu, California, USA.

“Simon hurt his back and will have to undergo surgery this afternoon,” Cowell’s representative told People magazine later on Saturday. “He fell while trying out the new electric bike in the garden of his house in Malibu. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. Okay, being treated by the best specialists ”

Since the pandemic began, Simon Cowell has isolated himself in the Malibu mansion with his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, and children, six-year-old Eric and 14-year-old Adam.



