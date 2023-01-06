Sim Wong Hu, founder of Creative Labs, manufacturer of Sound Blaster, has died.

Sim, who was the leader of the PC gaming industry in the 90s, was 67 years old. According to a statement released by Creative Technologies LTD, he “passed away peacefully” on Wednesday (January 4). The cause of death has not yet been reported.

Sim was the person behind Creative Technology, known as Creative Labs in North America. The company was a pioneering player in the early days of the computer gaming boom thanks to its long-running series of sound cards. After initially launching in 1987 as a Creative Music System, the company’s now well-known Sound Blaster line debuted in 1989 and quickly became a market leader.

The Sound Blaster series of sound cards soon helped boost the company’s global revenues to over $1 billion by the mid-1990s. However, the appearance of embedded sound in the PC later hit the consumer sound card market hard. Later, the company achieved success by refocusing its efforts on specialized audio, including high-quality audio equipment and speakers.

The Creative statement begins with the words: “The Board of Directors of Creative Technology Ltd. is deeply saddened to announce that Mr. Sim Wong Hu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2023.

“On behalf of the entire staff of the Company, the Management Board expresses its deepest sorrow over the death of Mr. Sim and expresses condolences to his family. The Board of Directors also expresses its heartfelt gratitude for Mr. Sim’s tremendous contribution to the company during his tenure as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company[sic].”

Interim CEO Song Xiou Hui later expressed his condolences in the company’s official statement, writing: “I have known and worked with Mr. Sim for over 30 years. This is a sad and unexpected event, and we feel a great loss, especially after Mr. Sim and I recently discussed in detail the future direction of the Company.

“During these discussions, Mr. Sim was full of fresh vision. The night before, he had a long discussion with the engineering team and was supposed to meet with the online sales team the next day. The best thing that can be done now is to ensure the smooth operation of the Company, as well as to implement Mr. Sim’s vision and strategy for the Company.”

A company representative wrote on the website: “If you would like to share your condolences, send an email to [email protected] “.