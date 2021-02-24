Silver Sparrow: Apple fights malware that affects Macs M1

A new threat is around owners of macOS devices carrying the M1 chip, but Apple announced on Monday that it had taken steps to prevent the spread of Silver Sparrow malware, which runs natively on the company’s processors.

According to the company, security certificates for developer accounts used to ship compromised packages have been revoked, which will prevent installations on any devices. In addition, he points out, no malicious cargo has been delivered so far, raising doubts as to its purpose.

Speaking of other details, Silver Sparrow forces infected Macs to check a control server once an hour and includes a self-destruct mechanism. In any case, highlights Apple, electronic signature systems guarantee the safety of its users, whether a program is downloaded from the App Store or not.

Trend?

Several hackers are already dedicated to “breaking” the M1 chip, launched at the end of last year, which may result in the inclusion of more invasive and malicious functions in the future even in these specimens that, at first, do not represent immediate danger.

“Its prospective compatibility, its global reach, its relatively high infection rate and its operational maturity suggest that Silver Sparrow is a reasonably serious threat, uniquely positioned to deliver a potentially impactful payload at some point,” argue researchers at Red Canary.

Still, regardless of the type of equipment, it is necessary to pay attention to the Silver Sparrow, since it contemplates the exclusive solutions of the Apple company and the parts manufactured also by Intel for the giant’s devices.

“The malware was found in 153 countries, with detections concentrated in the USA, the UK, Canada, France and Germany. Its use of Amazon Web Services and the Akamai content delivery network ensures that the command infrastructure works reliably and also makes it difficult to block servers “, add the analysts.