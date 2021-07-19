Silent Hill: Nurse Cosplay Will Haunt Your Reality

Silent Hill: Reddit is certainly a good place to find assorted cosplays and very diverse games, and one of the recent examples that has surfaced on the forum is that of the nurse from Silent Hill.

The character in question, who is one of the most recurring characters in Konami’s horror series, was brought to life in an image shared by user Repulsive_Value_1795 on the forum, with the right to bloody clothes, a knife and the pose capable of making a big man run if meet her on the street.

So, did you like the production? Leave your message in the space below for comments.