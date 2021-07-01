Silent Hill: Konami Teams Up With Bloober Team and Intensifies Rumors

Silent Hill: Bloober Team, developer of The Medium and Layers of Fear, announced this Wednesday (30) a partnership with Konami. The companies will exchange knowledge about game creation and are working on a new project. According to the news website Video Game Chronicles, the cooperation involves the Silent Hill franchise.

In February, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno told the Games Industry portal that his studio was working on a new horror game, from an existing intellectual property, with a famous game production company.

“This is a historic day for the company. The fact that a renowned company like Konami has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we have joined the leaders of this market,” said Piotr during the announcement.

“We are excited to join our strengths and characteristics with the Bloober Team to deliver quality content,” concluded Hideki Hayakawa, representative director of the Japanese company.

New Silent Hill?

Creator of recent horror games like Layers of Fear (2016), Blair Witch (2019) and The Medium (2021), Bloober Team has a compatible portfolio to work with the Silent Hill franchise. But Konami has not yet confirmed what the project will be.

In addition to this small ray of hope for “Silent Hill” fans, the Video Game Chronicles said the game series is being outsourced in partnership with a “prominent Japanese developer” — which was one reason a ” conspiracy theory” between Hideo Kojima and small developer Blue Box.