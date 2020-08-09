Silent Hill, in what order to play the saga?

Konami’s survival horror may not be back, but it might be a good time to catch up on the saga. In what order?

Strong emotions, heart thumps and a fire engine siren that twists your stomach as if you had a very tight knot. These are some of the reactions that Silent Hill awakens, a saga that has caused terror to millions of people around the world. The same butterflies that flutter in the guts of the followers multiply every time Konami winks at the saga. And everyone wonders: Is Silent Hill finally coming back? And then comes the disappointment. No, another false alarm. Or maybe a clue?

The chronology happened as follows: first, the Japanese company confirmed that Dead by Dylight would have a crossover in which iconic characters such as Pyramid Head or Heather would appear in the game. More recently, Konami opened the official Silent Hill account on Twitter and published a video in which the mythical siren from the second installment could be heard. However, given the reactions of many players, they denied that this action in networks was the sign of an imminent announcement. They clarified that any such maneuver would be carried out from the official account of the saga, not the company.

No one is oblivious to the rumors that resonate on the horizon. The Silent Hill theory developed by SIE Japan Studio has been flying overhead for a while. The fact that Keiichiro Toyama, director of the original title, is the head of this developer (the one who designed the Forbidden Siren and Gravity Rush saga) helps raise the hopes of all who expect a resurgence of the brand. However, as of today there is no official information to support these claims. Still, when the river sounds it is better to be prepared, so it is a perfect excuse to return to the cursed town.

The most difficult thing is to access the good versions of some games. Silent Hill Collection for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 included both of the video games released on PlayStation 2 (Silent Hill 4 was left out), but the conversion was not up to the task, so it is more convenient to dust off the classics. Another question that usually arises, especially among neophytes of the saga, is in what order to play video games. There is no single proposal, but in the case of Silent Hill, we are going to be guided by the connections that some of the titles maintain. In any case, most of them tell independent stories.

Launch order:

Silent Hill (1999)

Silent Hill 2 (2001)

Silent Hill 3 (2003)

Silent Hil 4: The Room (2004)

Sillent Hill Origins (2007)

Silent Hill: Homecoming (2009)

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories (2010)

Silent Hill: Downpour (2012)

Chronological order

Silent Hill: Origins (The plot takes place in 1976)

Silent Hill (The plot takes place in 1983)

Silent Hill 2 (The plot takes place in 1992)

Silent Hill 3 (The plot takes place in 2000)

Silent Hill 4: The Room (The plot takes place in 2000)

Silent Hill: Homecoming (The plot takes place in 2007)

Silent Hill: Downpour (The plot takes place in 2011)



