Silent Hill: Guillermo Del Toro Explains Why He Mentioned The Saga At TGA 2021

Silent Hill: The Mexican director asked Konami for a new game in the series during the awards gala, but clarifies that he is not anticipating any new project. Hideo Kojima came out at The Game Awards 2021 to present the trailer for Guillerno del Toro’s new movie, Nightmare Alley. The Mexican filmmaker appeared shortly after, but what really caught the attention of gamers was that he named the series Silent Hill and petitioned Konami to regain the license. And no, del Toro is not working on it, as he has confirmed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

According to his words, he only wanted to draw Konami’s attention to this matter, but he has ruled out developing a new production for the brand. “It’s just one of those things that don’t make sense,” he has commented on Silent Hills, a canceled project that he was working on with Hideo Kojima. “I just wanted to tickle Konami, because I don’t understand. What we were doing was perfect and very fascinating ”.

Guillermo del Toro goes even further and declares that he does not see his return to the video game industry likely: “I don’t think I will develop a game again because I am the albatross of the video game industry.” The allusion to this animal is due to the old superstition that said that killing an albatross was bad luck.

What Happened to Silent Hills?

Silent Hills was a project led by Hideo Kojima that was to have Norman Reedus as the protagonist. The PT demo was released for free on the PlayStation Store and it was successful, but not enough to keep development afloat. Later, Konami announced the cancellation of the game and the goodbye of Hideo Kojima. Now with his own studio, Kojima Productions, the Japanese creative reunited Guillermo del Toro and Norman Reedus in Death Stranding, available on PS4, PS5 and PC.

As for the future of Silent Hill, nothing has been confirmed by Konami, although everything seems to indicate that Bloober Team (Blair Witch, Layers of Fear) is the studio chosen to continue this historical legacy of survival horror.