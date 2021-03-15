Silent Hill director promises partnership in new horror game

Late last year, former Silent Hill franchise director Keiichiro Toyama announced the formation of Bokeh Game Studio, a new game developer he founded in the company of Junya Okura and Kazunobo Sato, responsible for games like Gravity Rush and Puppeteer, respectively. The aim would be to create a new game that mixes the horror and adventure genre for its longtime fans.

What is known so far is that the forecast of the release date is still a long way off and that the project should not see the light of day until 2023. Toyama himself has already commented that because they are in the early stages of the game, there is not much to share at the moment.

In a recent interview, he mentioned that there is a strong focus on creating an experience that can be enjoyed by a wide range of people. Other than that, there is the detail that the game must situate its events in Asian cities.

The only unpublished information that Toyama was most excited to share is that they are working hard on a collaboration with a famous breeder in Japan, something that was still being treated in secret until then. It is already known that former Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka is also working on a mysterious new project, but it is not yet known if something is related.

There are also rumors that this partnership would be with Hideo Kojima, after all, he was working on the Silent Hills reboot before leaving his job at Konami in 2015. Of course, you can’t keep speculating, so the way is going to be to wait for the Bokeh Game Studio officially release the information in the coming months.