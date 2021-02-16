Silent Hill creator brings information about new horror game

Through a video shared on the official Bokeh Game Studio channel, developer Keiichiro Toyama, creator of the Siren, Silent Hill and Gravity Rush franchises, commented on the studio’s new plans and shared the first information about the horror title on the calendar for the next few years.

In the interview, Toyama drew parallels about his career in the gaming industry and success in the horror franchises, especially with Silent Hill, who brought a striking identity to the genre. According to the producer, the new horror game from Bokeh Game Studio will also have its own style and should be inspired by the subgenre of “games of death”, a narrative suggestion quite common in the darkest, most violent and psychological content introduced by manga and anime.

“You have these normal people driven into irrational situations. They are on the edge emotionally, while dealing with action or drama. It influenced me and I think it will appear in my next game,” he explained. “While maintaining elements of horror, I want the player to feel excited about playing the game. The vision of horror I have is everyday life being shaken. Instead of showing scary things, it should question our position, make us challenge the fact that that we are living peacefully. ”

Toyama also praised photography as an important member of his productions, being responsible for developing a more cinematic and sensitive character for the project. In addition, he shared some concept art of the creatures, displaying the designs of some beings that may appear in the game.