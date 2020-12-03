Silent Hill and Gravity Rush director left Sony Studio

Keiichiro Toyama announces that he has founded Bokeh Game Studio, a new developer that will feature other former members of the Sony studio.

New stage for Keiichiro Toyama, director of the original Silent Hill. The also head of the Forbidden Siren and Gravity Rush saga has announced his departure from SIE Japan Studio. He has revealed it in a new video posted on YouTube, which serves as the cover letter of his newly founded studio, Bokeh Game Studio. He is joined by The Last Guardian producer Kazunonu Sato and Gravity Rush designer Junya Okura, now a game director.

As independent developers, the new developer will have to tackle the challenge of doing it all on her own. According to Toyama and the rest of the team, they had been mulling over the idea of ​​putting something together on their own for some time. The coronavirus epidemic has only accelerated their plans. “I realized that several things have drastically changed in the world due to the influence of the coronavirus disease”, reflects the creative. This motivated him to change himself and make a decision about it.

They already have a new IP in mind

According to Bokeh Game Studios, they already have an idea of ​​what their new intellectual property will be, an action title. The platform has yet to be decided, but Toyama points to the possibility of releasing it first on PC or console as a temporary exclusive. Regardless, the director wants his next video game to be enjoyed by as many people as possible. It also adds that it will not necessarily be exclusive to a PlayStation platform.

From before the launch of PlayStation 5 a rumor spread that spoke of a possible reboot of Silent Hill by Sony’s Japanese studios. The activity of the official account of the saga on Twitter, as well as the crossover in Dead By Daylight, fed the gossip. However, with Toyama’s departure, the possibility of him directing a new Silent Hill from SIE Japan Studio evaporates. Konami also denied it.



