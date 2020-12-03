Silent FaceTime change on older iPhone models

When Apple released the iOS 14.2 update last month, it didn’t mention that FaceTime talks also gained 1080p support for older iPhones. MacMagazine draws attention to this important development that remains in the background.

According to the site, Apple; Updated comparison pages for iPhone 8, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and SE. It is now stated that these phones also allow 1080p video calls over Wi-Fi. Previously, only 720p support was available.

FaceTime calls over cellular are still in low resolution. However, if you make FaceTime calls over Wi-Fi, you can see the difference. On the iPhone 12 series models, 1080p FaceTime calls are offered on both Wi-Fi and cellular connections.

The Verge site has personally tested this small but remarkable improvement in iPhones. He looked at the image quality of FaceTime conversations between iPhone 8 and iPhone 12 mini on different connections. Of course, it is necessary to look in a little more detail to understand the difference in image quality. On the other hand, phones with a 12-megapixel FaceTime camera, such as the iPhone 11, show a slightly more difference in 1080p.

It is not known why Apple did not include this change in the changes record. You can only see this on iPhone’s product and comparison pages. Regardless, iPhone owners who will celebrate each other’s New Year via FaceTime during the New Year’s Eve at home will make calls in higher resolution and quality, connected to their home’s Wi-Fi network. They will see each other more clearly.



