Signs like this confirm how long King Harald could live

Peter Franzén has played the role of King Harald since the fourth season of Vikings. He has survived numerous battles in Kattegat, Norway and even England, but how long will he live in one sixth of a sixth of the Vikings?

At the end of the sixth season of Vikings, Part One, King Harald was wounded in the battle for Kattegat, who had formed an unlikely alliance with his enemy, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) in an attempt to keep the Rus Vikings out. by Kattegat. The last spectators to see Harald was the King of Norway lying on the ground injured, with his crown rolling off his head.

In turn, Erik the Red (Eric Johnson) collected his crown, but it is unknown if it will be easily returned to Harald. There is a good chance that the newcomer, Erik, could start a bid for the Norwegian throne himself. On the other hand, in the trailer for the last 10 episodes, Harald is heard saying:

“For a Viking, death is a blessing,” which suggests that his death might be imminent. ”

Similarly, Vikings star Alex Høgh Andersen recently shared some behind-the-scenes snapshots on his personal Instagram account, including images of Peter Franzén as King Harald.

A video included in the post shows Andersen and Franzén putting on makeup before a day of shooting. The second image of Franzén sees him dressed as Harald standing in a forest, in full costume and with a Viking shield, implying that he may be preparing for battle.

Although undated, the images seem to suggest that Harald will stay longer than expected. If he survives the wounds from the Battle of Kattegat, there is a strong chance that Harald’s life will come to a brutal end.

In the finale, Harald raped Bjorn’s new wife Ingrid (Lucy Martin) and it is highly likely that Bjornw will take a murderous revenge if he ever finds out. Other Vikings fans believe that Harald will join Ivar and Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) and travel to England, where he will die in battle.

Vikings show creator Michael Hirst has confirmed in numerous interviews that Bjorn and Harald are alive in Vikings episode 11, but has not elaborated on their condition or how long they will live. Recently the show’s creator, Michael, said:

“I think maybe one of the unexpected things about that episode, the last episode of 6A, was how definite it seemed to be that this is a hit to Vikings that we’ve never seen.”



