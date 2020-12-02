Significant success from Huawei’s EMUI 11 user interface

Huawei announced that the number of devices with the EMUI 11 user interface has reached 10 million. EMUI 11 met with 10 million users 82 days after its announcement. Huawei’s newest interface came to this level 1.5 months earlier than its predecessor EMUI 10.

EMUI 11, announced at Huawei’s latest developer conference, includes visual changes as well as behind-the-scenes optimizations. One of the most important innovations of EMUI 11 is the changes made in the multi-window feature.

Multiple windows placed in the center can now be activated by movement. The way the phones work when projected onto the PC also changes a bit. The animations on the lock screen are also refreshed with EMUI 11.

EMUI 11 offers users Huawei Mobile Services instead of Google’s mobile services. It is said that Huawei will be able to deliver Huawei Mobile Services to users within the Harmony OS platform after EMUI 11. The Chinese manufacturer plans to release the first phone beta of Harmony OS this month.



