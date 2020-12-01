Significant recruiting for app discovery in the App Store

Apple hired Josh Elman, one of the well-known venture capitalists who previously served as the former vice president of product for stock market app Robinhood. Elman will work at Apple to improve the highlighting and discovery of iOS apps.

Elman announced this development on his Twitter account yesterday. He also said that he will be leaving his board of directors partnership at Greylock Partners and board member at well-known technology companies such as Discord and Medium.

Elman joining the App Store team can contribute to improving the iPhone manufacturer’s relationship with developers. Apple’s policies on the App Store have been reacting or criticized from different circles over the past year. What happened between Epic Games and Apple can be shown as one of these examples. Meanwhile, Elman was previously an investor and a board member of the Houseparty chat app. This application was purchased by Epic Games, the producer of the Fortnite game.

When Epic released an alternative payment method that can be used in Fortnite, Apple removed the game from the App Store on the grounds that it was acting against the rules. Epic also took Apple to court. This stands out as one of the legal situations Apple has experienced in the last year regarding the app store. Apart from that, a research on monopoly in Europe is being carried out.

Apple recently extended an olive branch to the app developer community. With a new small business program announced earlier last month, the standard App Store commission of 30 percent for developers earning less than $ 1 million a year was cut in half. On the other hand, Apple had to deal with the criticism of Basecamp, developer of the e-mail client Hey, and tech giant Microsoft about certain restrictions of the App Store.

Elman did not reveal whether it will only work in relation to developer relationships. But he said it will focus on helping customers discover best practices for them. Regardless, the fact that it can determine its position in the venture capital and software industry and its applications before they become businesses worth several billion dollars shows that Elman can make a great contribution to Apple in finding the next big applications on iOS.



