Signal reaches 50 million downloads on the Play Store

The growing discontent of users with the new privacy policy implemented by WhatsApp seems to be leading many people to migrate to alternative messaging services that promise more security. After Telegram announced the acquisition of 25 million users in 72 hours, it was Signal’s turn to surpass the 50 million download mark on the Google Play Store.

From a tweet made by businessman Elon Musk inviting “Use Signal”, and from Edward Snowden’s raving praise for the security of the app, the number of users continues to grow, exceeding the 1 million mark per day, which brings the encrypted messaging service, from WhatsApp itself.

In addition to encrypting all types of communication, from messages to voice and video calls, Signal does not collect metadata from its users that may be linked in the future for commercial purposes.

The impressive numbers of Signal

The application reaches the mark of 50 million users, after being the most downloaded in all application stores in the world, including in Brazil. The push was more intense after users went en masse to social media to criticize the new WhatsApp policies. According to the research company Apptopia, only last Sunday (10), 810 thousand new users arrived at Signal.

Between surprise and euphoria, Signal is preparing a package of new features to meet the expectations of newcomers. The service recently raised the group call limit from five to eight, and is implementing updates with chat wallpapers and a series of animated stickers.