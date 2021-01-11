Signal pulls downloads after WhatsApp ‘overwhelmed’

The mobile messenger Signal is taking advantage of the sudden fame. The application, which is considered to be one of the best alternatives for those who do not wish to have the conversation data shared out there, leads or is very well positioned in rankings in both Android and iOS app stores.

According to the Android Police website, Signal leads the list of downloads from the Google Play Store in several regions, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Lebanon and France. The same goes for the iPhone’s App Store.

In the case of Brazil, Signal is second in the list of “Main free apps” and in the “On the High” category of Android. Competitor Telegram also appears in both, but in fifth place. Wire, another secure messenger focused on corporate use, is another app of the type with prominence.

Remember that the lists of digital app stores are updated frequently and indicate apps with a high download rate in a given period. Therefore, WhatsApp, already quite popular, may not be as well positioned. Furthermore, there is no guarantee that the entire new Signal user base will actually remain in the app.

Out of the blue?

Signal’s sudden popularity began when WhatsApp warned that it will force users to share data with Facebook, including blocking those who refuse to send.

The suggestion of using the messenger by celebrities like Elon Musk helped make the service downloads soar – check out the differences between him and Telegram, as well as how to migrate your WhatsApp groups to Signal.