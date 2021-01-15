Signal presents instabilities after peak of new users

The Signal messaging platform had a positive week and gained millions of new users thanks to WhatsApp’s privacy controversies. During Friday (15), however, the service showed instabilities and went down for some users.

According to the website Down Detector, the problems started around noon in Brazil and intensified in the early afternoon. On social networks, some users of the application reported the problems encountered while using the messenger.

According to the publications, one of the most common problems is the “Disconnected” message, indicating that the app has no internet connection. The error ends up preventing the user from logging into the platform.

Signal is aware of the problem

The social network launched a post on Twitter confirming that it is aware of the technical problems. In addition, some users are receiving a message within the app reporting the presence of problems.

“Signal is experiencing technical difficulties,” says the statement posted on Twitter. “We are doing our best to restore the service as soon as possible,” explains the application.

The company did not reveal the reason for the technical problems, but the difficulties are certainly related to the large number of new users. The platform already has more than 50 million downloads on Android alone.

According to Brian Acton, founder of WhatsApp who currently works at Signal, the platform is already hiring more employees and improving the structure of the app.