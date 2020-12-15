Signal makes group video chat feature available

Due to the global coronavirus epidemic, people started working from home or receiving education, which has led to the rise of applications with group video chat feature. Signal has recently joined the platforms that offer group video chat. The latest update for the applications of the service enables end-to-end encrypted video calls.

It can be said to be a favorite video conferencing application of many people now. However, Signal also has a loyal user base. Therefore, it would not be wrong to say that the group video chat feature will delight this audience.

Signal will also replace the interface of existing groups with the new interface. In other words, in the application, video calls can be started quickly within the groups that were established before. The screen will be split in group chats. However, users will be able to switch to a format in which the speaker appears larger if they wish.

Although Signal does offer group video chat, it’s worth noting that it’s not suitable for large communities. Currently, only five people can attend these conversations. Signal announced that work continues to increase this number.



