Signal | Discover the main features of the app

Recommended by Elon Musk, the Signal app had a huge increase in the number of downloads, also influenced by the new terms of use of WhatsApp, which left many users dissatisfied with the obligation to share their data with Facebook.

Launched in 2014, Signal is an encrypted messaging service that has appeared as an alternative, along with Telegram, for anyone thinking of abandoning Mark Zuckerberg’s messenger.

Belonging to the Signal Foundation, a non-profit organization in which WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton works, the app is maintained with donations and funding. Focused on privacy, it does not display ads and claims to have no access to any messages or calls made on the platform.

Even though the number of users has increased, the messenger is still not as well known. Thinking about it, TecMundo made a small summary of what you can find in it.

Key Signal Features

What features are present in Signal? Know some of the main functions of the app:

End-to-end encryption

Signal encrypts all communications made end-to-end, whether text messages, video or audio calls, a technology that was adopted by WhatsApp in 2016.

In addition, it also protects metadata and backup, which is stored locally instead of the cloud and can only be accessed with a password.

Dark mode

The darker interface, which provides a reduction in the emission of lighter and more intense tones, can be activated in the settings.

Audio and video calls

Video calls, which have become even more popular with the pandemic, can also be made, whether in individual or group conversations. Voice calls are another alternative to chat with friends and family.