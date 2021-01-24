Signal buys wallpapers to compete with WhatsApp

The new beta version of the Signal messenger, launched this week, brought with it features loved by many users of its main competitor, WhatsApp. The update allows the use of customizable wallpapers, animated stickers and adds a section for status in each user’s profile.

Signal became one of the main alternatives after the controversy involving security, privacy and data use on WhatsApp. Like Telegram, the messenger has received thousands of users in the past few weeks due to the episode and, since then, has been working to adapt to the new audience. In this context, the new features present in the update are more than welcome.

Custom wallpapers

Now you can customize Signal conversations with just a few taps. The application allows you to modify all chats simultaneously or according to each contact, affecting only the selected chat. In previous versions, Signal was more “minimalist” and allowed only two color schemes for the background of conversations: solid white or black, defined by its global theme.

To personalize the conversations, just access the option available in the “Appearance” section in the application settings or directly by the user name within each chat. You can use an image from the gallery or select a default background.

Animated stickers

Recently launched and still expanding, Signal’s animated stickers feature does not yet have a very large collection. Here, the application is somewhat similar to Telegram and allows you to purchase sticker packs containing different types of reactions.