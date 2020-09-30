Sign came for new member of Realme Q series

It is known that Realme is preparing to add a new phone to its Q series. This phone is said to be officially named Realme Q2. While it is a renamed version of the original Realme Q Realme 5 Pro, the Q2 is said to be an entirely new device. OLED display and 65W fast charging are among the features stated to be found in the phone.

The phone that passed AnTuTu’s benchmark test with the model number RMX2173 is said to be Q2. It is noteworthy that the phone, which scored almost 520,000 points in the test, received a score close to flagship-level phones such as the Galaxy S20 or Honor 30 Pro Plus.

According to the information previously seen in the database of China’s telecommunications certification board TENAA, the smartphone has a 2.4 GHz processor. This information matches the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. However, the score in the benchmark test points to a more powerful processor than the Snapdragon 765G.

Realme Q2 promotional event will take place on October 13th. It will not be a surprise to hear new details about the phone before this date.



