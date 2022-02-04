Sifu Will Arrive In Spain In Physical Format For PS5 And PS4: Date, Price And Details

Sifu: Meridiem Games confirms distribution with box, disc and special incentives on PlayStation consoles. All the details of Sifu Vengeance Edition. Studio Sloclap and the publisher Microids have announced this Friday the official physical distribution of Sifu, the imminent title from the Parisian studio where kung-fu shakes hands with beat-em-up. If just a few days ago we had the new trailer for this action adventure in which each death results in the protagonist aging for a year, now we know that PS4 and PS5 players will be able to get hold of a special edition with a book of art, metallic box and other additional incentives.

Meridiem Games will handle the physical distribution of Sifu Vengeance Edition, the name given to this special edition; now available for reservation on distribution channels such as GAME, FNAC, TTDV, Xtralife or Impact Game. These are the contents of the edition, available from this May 3 for PS4 or PS5 at a recommended price of 49.95 euros.

Exclusive SteelBook

Sifu Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4

Art book ‘The Art of Sifu’ 48 pages

The Game’s Original Soundtrack (Digital)

3 lithographs

This is Sifu, available on PS Store this February 8

The creators of Absolver are back with Sifu, in which redemption, revenge and the defense of a family legacy will put us in the shoes of this 20-year-old hero who has a powerful tool that will be of great help to him: an ancient pendant that can bring you back to life. Not surprisingly, such a pendant will absorb life energy from him: every time he comes back to life, he will age one year.

“Our young student will not be able to afford to improve his kung fu in a lifetime as he sets out for revenge at nightfall and will have to find and defeat all of his enemies in one go. night”. That loop will accompany players constantly. Soon you will be able to read our analysis.

Sifu will be available on PS4, PS5 and PC (Epic Games Store) starting this February 8 in digital format; May 3 in physical format. You can read our impressions of the game here.