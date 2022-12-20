Sifu Will Appear on Xbox and Steam Along With The New Arenas Mode in March 2023.

Sifu, a famous kung fu action movie, will be released on Steam and Xbox consoles in March 2023.

Along with the release announcement, Sloclap also teased a new Arenas mode, which is a free upgrade and will be available for PC via Epic Games Store and PlayStation at the same time as Steam and Xbox releases.

The trailer promises “more news coming soon,” and details about what the update will include are scarce so far. Sloclap commented: “Successful completion of the arenas will gradually open up a massive new batch of modifiers, which will double the amount of the current game and, in particular, add alternative techniques to the palette of kung fu of our protagonist. Completing new Arena challenges will also unlock new cheats and new exclusive outfits” (via IGN).

Since being released for PC via the Epic Games Store and PlayStation consoles earlier in 2022, the game has been regularly updated with the latest offerings, including a replay editor and additional modifiers, cheats and costumes.

It is currently unclear whether the release for Xbox consoles will receive a physical edition as well as a digital one, but as we approach March 2023, the developer of Sloclap will definitely provide more information for fans looking forward to its appearance.

NME placed Sifu in ninth place on our list of the 20 best games of 2022, calling the sequel to Absolver harsh but “packed with unforgettable fights”, stating that the best part is an homage to the early game of the Korean revenge film “Oldboy”.

