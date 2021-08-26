Sifu Gets Release Date and Trailer at Gamescom 2021

During the end of Gamescom 2021, Sifu (which caused quite a stir on the internet by name) finally got a release date: February 22, 2022. The game hits PS4, PS5 and PC and promises to bring a lot of extremely fluid action in this experience martial arts.

The new trailer shows exactly the most striking points of the title: many enemies fighting one-on-one in an exciting way, which seems to mix the style of the Batman Arkham series and martial arts games. Check out:

Sifu arrives on PS4, PS5 and PC on February 22, 2022.