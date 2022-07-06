Siesta Key: Why Clark Drum is more suitable for Juliet than Sam Logan

Siesta Key Juliette Porter is currently dating Clark Drum, and fans already think he suits her better than her ex-boyfriend Sam Logan. Juliette is known for dating millionaires, and Clark is no exception. However, fans believe that this time Clark may be the only one. Season 4 of Siesta Key aired in 2021 with obvious cracks in Juliet and Sam’s relationship that led to their breakup. However, fans were quick to side with Juliet, not Sam, because she changed herself a lot in the series.

Juliette announced on Instagram in October 2021 that she and Clark had officially become a couple. In recent episodes of Siesta Key, Juliet dated another guy after she and Sam broke up. However, it was not known that this other guy was actually Clark. Fans were shocked when Juliet showed up at Madison Housburg’s wedding to Clark last October. Given that Sam was dating Megan Bischoff, trying to get back to Juliet, eventually pursuing Megan, fans were happy to see her walk away from their toxic relationship.

Fans quickly sided with Juliet in the breakup, flocking to Instagram to share Sam’s immature behavior on social media. First Sam flaunts his relationship with Megan to try to win back Juliet, and then criticizes her on Instagram when she shared her side of the breakup and started moving on. The audience begins to hate Sam’s huge ego, as does Juliet. The Siesta Key star said her new beau Clark is everything Sam wasn’t, including the lack of a huge ego. Juliette went on to say that Clark listens and respects her and came into her life when she least expected it.

Unlike Sam, Clark has a minimal presence on social media. Online, Clark seems to love nature, travel and his family. As for Sam, he likes to share photos of his bright cars, holidays and even different women he knows. Compared to Sam, Clark is much more reserved and healthy. Viewers also noticed that Sam posts a lot of photos of Jordana Barnes, even revealing that the couple is now dating. Unlike Sama, fans believe that Clark is much better suited for Juliet. Clark, who was seen talking to Megan, is an adult, he has goals and a job, and all this benefits Juliet. Some fans even claimed that Juliet has matured, and Clark has become even better and more stylish than Sam ever was.

Because of Sam’s immaturity and narcissism, fans are glad that Juliet is gone. After everything she went through at Siesta Key and her huge growth over the seasons, fans believe that for the third time it’s a charm. Fans are excited to see how Clark and Juliet’s relationship will blossom and how he will fit into her social group. As for Sam, fans aren’t surprised that he’s confirmed his relationship with Jordana. However, Jordana refuted these claims, showing how much Sam needs attention.