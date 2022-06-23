Siesta Key: Juliet, Chloe & Amanda unsubscribed from each other on Instagram

The fifth season of Siesta Key promises to be as stormy as the fourth, as the stars Juliette Porter, Chloe Trautman and Amanda Miller unsubscribed from each other on Instagram. In early June, cast member Jordana Barnes teased in her Instagram story that she and Sam Logan had already started filming the fifth season. Soon after, a fan noticed Kara Gevelli and Megan Bischoff on the set in Miami, where fans assume the show has moved. The most shocking news about Siesta Key came when Mike Vasquez shared a video of Juliette and Sam hanging out at the Juliette JMP The Label party, despite their disastrous breakup during the Siesta Key 4b season. Fans think the actors were probably filming scenes for the upcoming season.

The show’s recent season has largely focused on Sam and Juliet’s breakup; however, it has also narrowed down to how much the cast has grown. Juliet has come a long way since the beginning of the show. Although she has a happy relationship with Clark Drum, now her passion is a career as a swimsuit designer and brand owner. Chloe found herself through spirituality, and in the process she also found her soulmate. Meanwhile, Amanda has graduated from college and is looking forward to a career in the film industry. Despite the drama of the season, it ended with friends coming together to comfort Madison Housberg after her stillbirth.

Despite the touching finale that brought everyone together, it seems that the group of close friends is now splitting up. Something clearly went wrong between Siesta Key colleagues, as they all unsubscribed from each other on Instagram, according to @mtv_reality_teaa. The account posted a DM they received from a Siesta Key fan explaining, “Obviously there was a drama between Chloe and Juliet. Yesterday they unsubscribed from each other.” The fan clarified that Amanda still follows Juliet, but her friend no longer follows her back. The social media activity began just a few weeks after Chloe announced on Instagram that Amanda was living with her and her husband Chris Long in Miami.

“Aren’t they filming again? There is a sense in the drama,” one fan noted, while others wondered if their fight would be played out in the series. Others noted that maybe Chloe did or said something that upset her friends. Although Chloe has been on a spiritual journey for several years, some fans are skeptical about how enlightened she really is. In earlier seasons of Siesta Key, Chloe was the one who threw trash out of the hut and caused problems in a group of her friends. Although she claims it’s not her anymore, her recent behavior on Siesta Key and on social media makes fans question whether she’s changed at all.

Throughout the series, there were countless quarrels between the stars of Siesta Key, but it seemed that everything was finally getting better for the friendship of the stars. Apparently, this is not the case. Whatever happens between Juliet, Chloe and Amanda is likely to be an important storyline in season 5 of Siesta Key. Although it will be good entertainment, I hope the actors will sort everything out, and whatever happens between these three will not destroy their friendship. for the benefit.