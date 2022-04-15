Sienna Miller Says She Didn’t Have Any Chemistry with Ben Affleck on “Live by Night”: “It was Hysterical”

Tough sell. Sienna Miller has had many on-screen love affairs over the years, but few have presented her with as big a challenge as Ben Affleck.

“Ben Affleck was like a brother to me,” the 40—year-old American sniper actress said on Wednesday, April 13, on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’ve never laughed so much in my life. I mean, it sounds ridiculous and feels like an insult, but I really mean it.”

However, because of their relationship, Miller found it difficult to sell her role as his love interest in the 2016 film “Live at Night,” which was also directed by 49-year-old Affleck. “We didn’t have any chemistry— it was hysterical,” she explained. “We were supposed to be in love. We can’t help but be drawn to each other.”

The problems were not only related to their friendships — they also had problems with their bodies matching well on camera.

“He has a huge head,” joked the “Puff Pastry” star. “I have a small one, so they would have to put me a little ahead of him. …And he made a movie, and I could barely look at him for laughing all the time.”

Miller and the Oscar winner did not strike up a love relationship on the set, but the star of “21 Bridges” is known to have contacted Jude Law when they starred together in “Alfie” in 2004. The former model and the 49-year-old star of the TV series “Intimacy” got engaged in December 2004.

However, the following year, Lo admitted that he had an affair with his children’s nanny. Lo and Miller reconciled after his confession, but they broke up again in 2006. They resumed their romance for a second time in 2009 before finally breaking up in February 2011.

While the “Cold Mountain” actor is the father of six children, Miller, for her part, shares daughter Marlowe, 9, with ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge, whom she dated from 2011 to 2015.

The “American Woman” star told Drew Barrymore that she’s not currently single, but she didn’t name her special person. Miller added that she does not understand the American dating policy, which, in her opinion, is much more complicated than the British one.

“If you kiss someone in England, you’re essentially together,” she explained on Tuesday. “All these “I’m dating a few people” — I’m like, “Oh my God, what’s going on?” How does someone deal with this?”