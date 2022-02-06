Siege Or The Coca-Cola Formula

Coca-Cola: Bendis repeats in this minisaga the patterns that led Marvel to become the market leader. This event marked the reconciliation of the Avengers. Since the beginning of the 21st century, Marvel has been periodically repeating a series of events that have radically transformed the superhero landscape and that have multiplied the company’s enormous profits and have also served as the basis for the MCU. The first of these great successes was Avengers Disassembled (2004), in which Bendis planted the seeds of a more adult approach to the medium and broke one of the usual Marvel norms: the main characters do not die. That same year Secret Wars arrived, with Nick Fury planning a coup in Latveria. A story that hinted that everything was part of a much larger picture and whose parts would be revealed with each new saga.

In 2005 House of M was published in which reality is altered by an alienated Scarlet Witch; the mutants entered the scene and their collections were linked to that of the other great icons of the publishing house. This series would give way to Decimation (2006), in which most of the mutants lose their powers. In that same year, the great Marvel crossover Civil War began, which pitted superheroes against each other in a conflict over the Registration Act that led to The Death of Captain America (2007) and the Initiative (2007), an action backed by the American Government and in which a group of heroes was created for each state. 2008 is the year of Secret Invasion, the event that reveals how the Skrulls have been planning the invasion of Earth for years and replacing superheroes with alien replicas. A story that gave answers to many of the events that occurred previously. It was this last piece of the puzzle that provided meaning to everything Bendis had planned for the last five years.

In the hands of a villain

The consequences of this extraterrestrial attack are devastating; With Captain America dead and Tony Stark in disgrace, Norman Osborn (Green Goblin) takes charge of US security. He creates his own group of vigilantes, The Dark Avengers (Captain Marvel, The Watcher, Ares, Bullseye, Monnstone, Venom, and Daken), who are led by himself as the Iron Patriot. He also takes command of a new international surveillance unit, Hammer, which relieves Shield of all duties from him. Thus begins a path towards authoritarianism (Dark Reign, 2008) in which the main villains of the Marvel Universe have made a secret pact (Norman Osborn, Namor, Emma Frost, Hood, Dr. Doom and Loki).

While all this is happening on Earth, Ragnarok has been unleashed in Asgard and the city of the Norse gods has been destroyed by Loki and his army. Thor returns to rebuild his kingdom on Earth and places it on US soil, something that Norman doesn’t like and that will unleash a new schism in the superhero community. On one side are the Asgardian gods, the classic Avengers, the Young Avengers and some members of Shield (Nick Fury and Maria Hill); in the other the Dark Avengers, some members of the Initiative and Hammer.