Sia made herself PEE in the middle of a live interview.

The famous singer Sia has committed one of the worst indiscretions of the moment, as they assure that they assure that she peed in full live interview.

Singer Sia, who is one of the talented international music stars, recently surprised the hosts of her latest radio interview by going to the bathroom while having a phone conversation with them.

It should be noted that Sia is famous for trying to maintain a mystery during her public appearances by using oversized wigs to cover her face, but it seems that in her day to day she is much less reserved.

That is why recently those responsible for interviewing her last Monday for the Ash, Kip & Luttsy with Susie O’Neill program on the Nova FM station have been able to see to what extent she is capable of being uninhibited when there are no cameras involved.

Sía peed in interview

It turns out that in the middle of the conversation she was having with the music star about her favorite Netflix TV shows, a strange sound could suddenly be heard that was reminiscent of a toilet tank being emptied.

After that fact, the announcer could not contain himself and asked him in surprise if he was in the bathroom, to which Sia replied very naturally that he had actually just used the bathroom, so Sia answered without shame:

“Yes, they heard me. I also pulled the toilet and I’m not ashamed of it.”

The music star in his defense, also added that he had spent the day working like crazy and had miscalculated when thinking that he would be able to hold the urge to urinate until he could hang up the phone, as he explained:

TOMORROW MORNING – a first for the show…or any show, for that matter? 🤭#AKLS #Sia pic.twitter.com/sICkoQQhaF — Ash, Kip & Luttsy with Susie O’Neill (@AKLS_nova) August 16, 2020

They could hear me peeing in the background, and I was laughing inside at the same time. And I decided to flush without hiding because, you know what, celebrities are also normal people.

Do you think Sia made an indiscretion? Do you think that Sia is talented in music?



